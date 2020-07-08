All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

610 S Main St 29

610 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 South Main Street, Mooresville, NC 28115
Downtown Mooresville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 29 Available 05/15/19 610 South Main Unit 29 - Property Id: 62620

Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking to distance to restaurants.

To schedule an APPOINTMENT or have any questions,
please contact us by email through our website:
www.600southmain.com

This unit #29: Two (2) bedroom , 1.5 bath Townhome, all utilities paid by tenant. Garbage is provided by Landlord. Two (2) dedicated parking spaces per unit. Max living of two adults and two children per unit. Two story townhome. Washer and Dryer hookup in every unit. Small Pets are welcome with a pet deposit. Off street parking for two cars per unit, numbered spaces. All utilities paid by tenant, except garbage. One block walking distance to restaurants and new brewery. Five blocks to downtown Mooresville restaurants and shopping. Credit and criminal history will be required for all residents and on online application.
Deposit depends on your credit score. Criminal History and Credit will be run for every applicant living in the townhome over the age of 18.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62620
Property Id 62620

(RLNE4816123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 S Main St 29 have any available units?
610 S Main St 29 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 S Main St 29 have?
Some of 610 S Main St 29's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 S Main St 29 currently offering any rent specials?
610 S Main St 29 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 S Main St 29 pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 S Main St 29 is pet friendly.
Does 610 S Main St 29 offer parking?
Yes, 610 S Main St 29 offers parking.
Does 610 S Main St 29 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 S Main St 29 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 S Main St 29 have a pool?
No, 610 S Main St 29 does not have a pool.
Does 610 S Main St 29 have accessible units?
No, 610 S Main St 29 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 S Main St 29 have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 S Main St 29 does not have units with dishwashers.
