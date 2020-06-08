1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in downtown Mooresville. Next to Moor Park (Spinners baseball field) Additional $35 each month for water to be paid with rent. Lawn maintenance included. No pets no exceptions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 553 S Broad Street have any available units?
553 S Broad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.