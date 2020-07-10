All apartments in Mooresville
532 E Iredell

532 East Iredell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

532 East Iredell Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a charming home with a traditional feel? We encourage you to look no further.A must see! Cozy duplex at its finest in the beautiful area of Mooresville. This A framed duplex offers peace and tranquility for the weary soul. Nestled among the trees, offers the perfect spring time hangout home. You can spend endless hours sitting on the large front porch relaxing with your favorite beverage .

This classic 2 bedroom and 1 Bath is ideal for anyone who is seeking a great living room with warm wood wall panelings, fresh carpet and vinyl throughout, and a kitchen that offers plenty cabinet space. The bedrooms include spacious closets and great windows for natural lighting. The kitchen is very open and is perfect for the cook in your family!

This is a home you truly do not want to miss the chance of seeing. What are you waiting on?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 E Iredell have any available units?
532 E Iredell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 532 E Iredell currently offering any rent specials?
532 E Iredell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 E Iredell pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 E Iredell is pet friendly.
Does 532 E Iredell offer parking?
No, 532 E Iredell does not offer parking.
Does 532 E Iredell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 E Iredell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 E Iredell have a pool?
No, 532 E Iredell does not have a pool.
Does 532 E Iredell have accessible units?
No, 532 E Iredell does not have accessible units.
Does 532 E Iredell have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 E Iredell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 E Iredell have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 E Iredell does not have units with air conditioning.

