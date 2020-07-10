532 E Iredell

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you looking for a charming home with a traditional feel? We encourage you to look no further.A must see! Cozy duplex at its finest in the beautiful area of Mooresville. This A framed duplex offers peace and tranquility for the weary soul. Nestled among the trees, offers the perfect spring time hangout home. You can spend endless hours sitting on the large front porch relaxing with your favorite beverage .



This classic 2 bedroom and 1 Bath is ideal for anyone who is seeking a great living room with warm wood wall panelings, fresh carpet and vinyl throughout, and a kitchen that offers plenty cabinet space. The bedrooms include spacious closets and great windows for natural lighting. The kitchen is very open and is perfect for the cook in your family!



This is a home you truly do not want to miss the chance of seeing. What are you waiting on?