401 W Center Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't let the quaint view from the street fool you - this Downtown Mooresville home has over 2,000 sq/ft of living area! Enjoy the charm of an early 1900's home with hardwoods, french doors and some push button light switches. Floor plan has Office with Built-ins, large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, updated Kitchen with Breakfast nook, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, 3 Bedrooms that share 2 Full Bathrooms and a large Master Suite that was added on with Sitting area, Walk-In Closet and Full Bathroom. Oversized 2-Car Garage in Basement and unfinished Basement/Cellar to be used for storage containers only. Fireplace is capped and cannot be used and the Shed at the back of the property is not included in the rental. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance to the fence line of the property. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 60-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!