Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

401 W Center Avenue

401 West Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

401 West Center Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't let the quaint view from the street fool you - this Downtown Mooresville home has over 2,000 sq/ft of living area! Enjoy the charm of an early 1900's home with hardwoods, french doors and some push button light switches. Floor plan has Office with Built-ins, large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, updated Kitchen with Breakfast nook, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, 3 Bedrooms that share 2 Full Bathrooms and a large Master Suite that was added on with Sitting area, Walk-In Closet and Full Bathroom. Oversized 2-Car Garage in Basement and unfinished Basement/Cellar to be used for storage containers only. Fireplace is capped and cannot be used and the Shed at the back of the property is not included in the rental. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance to the fence line of the property. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 60-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 W Center Avenue have any available units?
401 W Center Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 W Center Avenue have?
Some of 401 W Center Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 W Center Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 W Center Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 W Center Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 W Center Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 401 W Center Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 W Center Avenue offers parking.
Does 401 W Center Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 W Center Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 W Center Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 W Center Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 W Center Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 W Center Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 W Center Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 W Center Avenue has units with dishwashers.
