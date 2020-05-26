396 Reed Creek Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located in the award winning Mooresville school district with easy access to I-77, Charlotte, Lake Norman, shopping, restaurants and the corporate HQ's of Lowes and Ingersoll Rand. Walking distance to the New Costco.The home backs up to a large wooded area with a fenced back yard and elevated back deck.One of the best lots in Reed Creek! Nice level backyard w/meticulously manicured landscaping. Refinished deck great for entertaining. The interior features stainless steel appl, gas range/oven, 42' cabinets. Nice breakfast area w/bay window. Great room showcases brick wood burning fireplace. Various new light fixtures. Plantation shutters.