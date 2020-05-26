All apartments in Mooresville
396 Reed Creek Road
396 Reed Creek Road

396 Reed Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

396 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, NC 28117
Reed Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located in the award winning Mooresville school district with easy access to I-77, Charlotte, Lake Norman, shopping, restaurants and the corporate HQ's of Lowes and Ingersoll Rand. Walking distance to the New Costco.The home backs up to a large wooded area with a fenced back yard and elevated back deck.One of the best lots in Reed Creek! Nice level backyard w/meticulously manicured landscaping. Refinished deck great for entertaining. The interior features stainless steel appl, gas range/oven, 42' cabinets. Nice breakfast area w/bay window. Great room showcases brick wood burning fireplace. Various new light fixtures. Plantation shutters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

