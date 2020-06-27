All apartments in Mooresville
319 Doster Avenue

319 Doster Avenue
Location

319 Doster Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom, One Bath Home in Historic Mooresville - Beautiful house in The Historic Mooresville Mill Village. This home features 2 Bed,1 Bath, large front porch, eat in kitchen, fenced yard with plenty of room and a large shed and more. Home has had several updates, including new windows, HVAC, tankless water heater and some new flooring. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and a dishwasher. House is minutes from Downtown Mooresville, dining, shopping, parks and much more.

The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 application fee for each person over 18. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. This home is offered for rent unfurnished. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4981331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

