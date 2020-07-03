All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 235 Bell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
235 Bell Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

235 Bell Street

235 Bell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

235 Bell Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 1 bedroom duplex in Mooresville. Fresh paint, new refrigerator and stove. Convenient to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Bell Street have any available units?
235 Bell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 235 Bell Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 Bell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Bell Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 Bell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 235 Bell Street offer parking?
No, 235 Bell Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 Bell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Bell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Bell Street have a pool?
No, 235 Bell Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 Bell Street have accessible units?
No, 235 Bell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Bell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Bell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Bell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Bell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College