2344 Statesville Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Brick RANCH home near Hwy 150 and Downtown Mooresville For Rent! New carpet and paint throughout! Floor plan has Living Room, 2 Bedrooms with 2 Full Bath, Den that could be a 3rd Bedroom, Kitchen, Dining area and Laundry. Enjoy a large lot, ample parking and Front Covered Porch. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Fireplaces are ornamental only and are not to be used. Stand alone dishwasher in Kitchen is provided and will not be repaired or replaced if it fails to operate. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!