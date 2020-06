Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, Craftsman style Home offers an open and inviting floor plan with the master on main level. The Master's Suite offers En Suite, with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite and custom upgrades, including and enlarged patio and fenced in back yard. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.