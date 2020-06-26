227 Oak Village Parkway

Amenities
Must see beautiful home with all wood floors in the living areas, cozy gas log fireplace in open/airy living room, nice sunroom, and oversized master bedroom with walk in closet. Rare opportunity to rent in a premier fun filled senior living community -- residents of the house must be at least 55 years old (some exceptions apply -- please ask for details). ALL outside yard maintenance included at no extra cost. Boat and RV storage available at extra cost of $25/month. MOVE IN READY IMMEDIATELY!