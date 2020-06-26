227 Oak Village Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Must see beautiful home with all wood floors in the living areas, cozy gas log fireplace in open/airy living room, nice sunroom, and oversized master bedroom with walk in closet. Rare opportunity to rent in a premier fun filled senior living community -- residents of the house must be at least 55 years old (some exceptions apply -- please ask for details). ALL outside yard maintenance included at no extra cost. Boat and RV storage available at extra cost of $25/month. MOVE IN READY IMMEDIATELY!