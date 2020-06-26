All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 227 Oak Village Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
227 Oak Village Parkway
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

227 Oak Village Parkway

227 Oak Village Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

227 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, NC 28117
Oak Tree

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Must see beautiful home with all wood floors in the living areas, cozy gas log fireplace in open/airy living room, nice sunroom, and oversized master bedroom with walk in closet. Rare opportunity to rent in a premier fun filled senior living community -- residents of the house must be at least 55 years old (some exceptions apply -- please ask for details). ALL outside yard maintenance included at no extra cost. Boat and RV storage available at extra cost of $25/month. MOVE IN READY IMMEDIATELY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Oak Village Parkway have any available units?
227 Oak Village Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Oak Village Parkway have?
Some of 227 Oak Village Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Oak Village Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
227 Oak Village Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Oak Village Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 227 Oak Village Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 227 Oak Village Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 227 Oak Village Parkway offers parking.
Does 227 Oak Village Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Oak Village Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Oak Village Parkway have a pool?
No, 227 Oak Village Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 227 Oak Village Parkway have accessible units?
No, 227 Oak Village Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Oak Village Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Oak Village Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College