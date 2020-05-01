All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
216 Indian Paint Brush Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

216 Indian Paint Brush Drive

216 Indian Paintbrush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

216 Indian Paintbrush Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
RANCH home near Downtown Mooresville For Rent! Updates galore in May 2020 include: fresh paint, some new fixtures, new cabinets in bath, new dishwasher & electric range/oven, new vinyl privacy fence, new patio awning and fresh landscaping! Floor plan has vaulted Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area open to Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom that has the Laundry Closet. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, rear Patio and Fenced in backyard. Cedarcroft is within biking distance to downtown Mooresville and in the Mooresville Graded School District. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Irrigation system is turned off and cannot be used. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog under 40-lbs conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive have any available units?
216 Indian Paint Brush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive have?
Some of 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Indian Paint Brush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive offers parking.
Does 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Indian Paint Brush Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville Apartments with BalconyMooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College