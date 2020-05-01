216 Indian Paint Brush Drive

Amenities

RANCH home near Downtown Mooresville For Rent! Updates galore in May 2020 include: fresh paint, some new fixtures, new cabinets in bath, new dishwasher & electric range/oven, new vinyl privacy fence, new patio awning and fresh landscaping! Floor plan has vaulted Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area open to Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom that has the Laundry Closet. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, rear Patio and Fenced in backyard. Cedarcroft is within biking distance to downtown Mooresville and in the Mooresville Graded School District. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Irrigation system is turned off and cannot be used. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog under 40-lbs conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.