188 Limerick Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Call Leland at 757.395.7746 to schedule your showing. Available for move in starting Sunday December 1st 2019. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Rent $1350. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included with rental rate. All stainless steel appliance. Laundry 1st floor. 1 car garage. All bedrooms upstairs with master bedroom and bathroom facing rear of the home. Very private back patio/deck facing the woods make this townhome desirable. Schedule your showing today.