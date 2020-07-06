All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

188 Limerick Road

188 Limerick Road · No Longer Available
Location

188 Limerick Road, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Leland at 757.395.7746 to schedule your showing. Available for move in starting Sunday December 1st 2019. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Rent $1350. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included with rental rate. All stainless steel appliance. Laundry 1st floor. 1 car garage. All bedrooms upstairs with master bedroom and bathroom facing rear of the home. Very private back patio/deck facing the woods make this townhome desirable. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Limerick Road have any available units?
188 Limerick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 Limerick Road have?
Some of 188 Limerick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Limerick Road currently offering any rent specials?
188 Limerick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Limerick Road pet-friendly?
No, 188 Limerick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 188 Limerick Road offer parking?
Yes, 188 Limerick Road offers parking.
Does 188 Limerick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 Limerick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Limerick Road have a pool?
No, 188 Limerick Road does not have a pool.
Does 188 Limerick Road have accessible units?
No, 188 Limerick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Limerick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Limerick Road has units with dishwashers.

