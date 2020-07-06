188 Limerick Road

Call Leland at 757.395.7746 to schedule your showing. Available for move in starting Sunday December 1st 2019. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Rent $1350. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included with rental rate. All stainless steel appliance. Laundry 1st floor. 1 car garage. All bedrooms upstairs with master bedroom and bathroom facing rear of the home. Very private back patio/deck facing the woods make this townhome desirable. Schedule your showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
