Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

185 Bellelaine Drive

185 Bellelaine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

185 Bellelaine Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in a wonderful community overlooking a small pond. The master suite boasts a private bath with over sized tub and walk in closet. Fresh paint throughout and new carpet in the three bedrooms. A single car garage and storage shed provide tons of extra storage.

Apply online at forterei.com $25 application fee per applicant. Approved pets will be subject to a $350 non refundable pet fee.

Non smoking only. No pets. No Section 8 Vouchers accepted.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Bellelaine Drive have any available units?
185 Bellelaine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 Bellelaine Drive have?
Some of 185 Bellelaine Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Bellelaine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
185 Bellelaine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Bellelaine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Bellelaine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 185 Bellelaine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 185 Bellelaine Drive offers parking.
Does 185 Bellelaine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Bellelaine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Bellelaine Drive have a pool?
No, 185 Bellelaine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 185 Bellelaine Drive have accessible units?
No, 185 Bellelaine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Bellelaine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Bellelaine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

