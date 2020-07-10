Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in a wonderful community overlooking a small pond. The master suite boasts a private bath with over sized tub and walk in closet. Fresh paint throughout and new carpet in the three bedrooms. A single car garage and storage shed provide tons of extra storage.
Apply online at forterei.com $25 application fee per applicant. Approved pets will be subject to a $350 non refundable pet fee.
Non smoking only. No pets. No Section 8 Vouchers accepted. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 185 Bellelaine Drive have any available units?
185 Bellelaine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.