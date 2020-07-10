185 Bellelaine Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in a wonderful community overlooking a small pond. The master suite boasts a private bath with over sized tub and walk in closet. Fresh paint throughout and new carpet in the three bedrooms. A single car garage and storage shed provide tons of extra storage.



Apply online at forterei.com $25 application fee per applicant. Approved pets will be subject to a $350 non refundable pet fee.



Non smoking only. No pets. No Section 8 Vouchers accepted.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.