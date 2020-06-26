All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

158 Limerick Road

158 Limerick Road · No Longer Available
Location

158 Limerick Road, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-story townhome near downtown Mooresville For Rent...3 Bed/2.5 Bath. Main level has Great Room, Kitchen, Dining area, Pantry, Half Bath and Laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. All Kitchen appliances included... Washer & Dryer included. 3 Bedrooms Up and 2 Full Baths up. Move In December 1, 2019! Community amenities include a pool and convenient location to Hwys 150, 115 & I-77 at Exit 36. Private Backyard! Close to shopping, schools, hospital. Deposit amount dependent on credit, employment and background check. $75 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who plans to reside in home. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking, and 1 pet is conditional with a non refundable pet fee and pet rent. Mooresville Realty 704-663-0990.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Limerick Road have any available units?
158 Limerick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 Limerick Road have?
Some of 158 Limerick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Limerick Road currently offering any rent specials?
158 Limerick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Limerick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 Limerick Road is pet friendly.
Does 158 Limerick Road offer parking?
No, 158 Limerick Road does not offer parking.
Does 158 Limerick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 Limerick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Limerick Road have a pool?
Yes, 158 Limerick Road has a pool.
Does 158 Limerick Road have accessible units?
No, 158 Limerick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Limerick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Limerick Road has units with dishwashers.
