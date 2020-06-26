158 Limerick Road

Amenities

2-story townhome near downtown Mooresville For Rent...3 Bed/2.5 Bath. Main level has Great Room, Kitchen, Dining area, Pantry, Half Bath and Laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. All Kitchen appliances included... Washer & Dryer included. 3 Bedrooms Up and 2 Full Baths up. Move In December 1, 2019! Community amenities include a pool and convenient location to Hwys 150, 115 & I-77 at Exit 36. Private Backyard! Close to shopping, schools, hospital. Deposit amount dependent on credit, employment and background check. $75 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who plans to reside in home. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking, and 1 pet is conditional with a non refundable pet fee and pet rent. Mooresville Realty 704-663-0990.