SIMPLY STUNNING! Open floor with tons of windows for natural light. Kitchen will impress the chef in every household with tons of counter & cabinet space. Gorgeous granite & tile work completed with stainless steel appliances. Guest/In-law Bedroom conveniently located on the first floor. Master Bedroom is spectacular with ensuite bath. Secondary Bedroom's are bright & spacious. Loft upstairs ideal as home office or entertainment area. Awesome location within walking distance to the neighborhood pool. Close to restaurants and shopping! Don't wait-this one won't last long! *Pictures are from prior to Tenant occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 158 Blossom Ridge Drive have any available units?
158 Blossom Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.