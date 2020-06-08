158 Blossom Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

SIMPLY STUNNING! Open floor with tons of windows for natural light. Kitchen will impress the chef in every household with tons of counter & cabinet space. Gorgeous granite & tile work completed with stainless steel appliances. Guest/In-law Bedroom conveniently located on the first floor. Master Bedroom is spectacular with ensuite bath. Secondary Bedroom's are bright & spacious. Loft upstairs ideal as home office or entertainment area. Awesome location within walking distance to the neighborhood pool. Close to restaurants and shopping! Don't wait-this one won't last long! *Pictures are from prior to Tenant occupancy.