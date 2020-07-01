154 Gilden Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2/1 bath home in Curtis Pond. This well maintained home has hardwood floors through out main level. A fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining. There is also a storage shed for your use. Two car attached garage! This house will not be here for long!