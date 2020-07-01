Beautiful 3 bedroom 2/1 bath home in Curtis Pond. This well maintained home has hardwood floors through out main level. A fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining. There is also a storage shed for your use. Two car attached garage! This house will not be here for long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 154 Gilden Way have any available units?
154 Gilden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.