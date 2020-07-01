All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

154 Gilden Way

154 Gilden Way · No Longer Available
Location

154 Gilden Way, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2/1 bath home in Curtis Pond. This well maintained home has hardwood floors through out main level. A fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining. There is also a storage shed for your use. Two car attached garage! This house will not be here for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

