All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 153 Marakery Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
153 Marakery Road
Last updated February 23 2020 at 12:08 AM

153 Marakery Road

153 Marakery Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

153 Marakery Road, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Clean Town home rental available for move in January 31st. 2-story town home near downtown Mooresville For Rent...Mooresville Graded School District...3 Bed/2.5 Bath. Main level has Kitchen, Pantry, Half Bath and Laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. All Kitchen appliances included. Dining area & Great room with corner Fireplace, upgraded lighting and fans. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths upstairs. Covered porch & open back patio with Storage Closet, Painted neutral with neutral carpet.
Move In January 31st! Community pool... convenient location to Hwy 150, 115 & I-77. Close to Charlotte, Statesville and Concord. Close to shopping, schools, hospital. Background checks performed include credit, criminal, eviction, employment & rental history $75 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who plans to reside in home. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking, and 1 pet is c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Marakery Road have any available units?
153 Marakery Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Marakery Road have?
Some of 153 Marakery Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Marakery Road currently offering any rent specials?
153 Marakery Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Marakery Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Marakery Road is pet friendly.
Does 153 Marakery Road offer parking?
No, 153 Marakery Road does not offer parking.
Does 153 Marakery Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Marakery Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Marakery Road have a pool?
Yes, 153 Marakery Road has a pool.
Does 153 Marakery Road have accessible units?
No, 153 Marakery Road does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Marakery Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Marakery Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College