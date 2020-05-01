153 Marakery Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Clean Town home rental available for move in January 31st. 2-story town home near downtown Mooresville For Rent...Mooresville Graded School District...3 Bed/2.5 Bath. Main level has Kitchen, Pantry, Half Bath and Laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. All Kitchen appliances included. Dining area & Great room with corner Fireplace, upgraded lighting and fans. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths upstairs. Covered porch & open back patio with Storage Closet, Painted neutral with neutral carpet.

Move In January 31st! Community pool... convenient location to Hwy 150, 115 & I-77. Close to Charlotte, Statesville and Concord. Close to shopping, schools, hospital. Background checks performed include credit, criminal, eviction, employment & rental history $75 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who plans to reside in home. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking, and 1 pet is c