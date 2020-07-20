150 Limerick Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom (loft has large walk-in closet & window and can be made into 3rd bedroom) end unit townhome in Mooresville! Master with attached bath and laundry on 1st floor. Fully screened in porch looks back into woods. Ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, dining room right off kitchen with black appliances. Hardwoods in main areas and carpet in hallways, stairs and bedrooms.



Utility Save Program of $12/mo will be added to the lease for air filters delivered to your door.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.