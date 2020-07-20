All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 150 Limerick Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
150 Limerick Road
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:22 PM

150 Limerick Road

150 Limerick Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

150 Limerick Road, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom (loft has large walk-in closet & window and can be made into 3rd bedroom) end unit townhome in Mooresville! Master with attached bath and laundry on 1st floor. Fully screened in porch looks back into woods. Ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, dining room right off kitchen with black appliances. Hardwoods in main areas and carpet in hallways, stairs and bedrooms.

Utility Save Program of $12/mo will be added to the lease for air filters delivered to your door.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Limerick Road have any available units?
150 Limerick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Limerick Road have?
Some of 150 Limerick Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Limerick Road currently offering any rent specials?
150 Limerick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Limerick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Limerick Road is pet friendly.
Does 150 Limerick Road offer parking?
No, 150 Limerick Road does not offer parking.
Does 150 Limerick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Limerick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Limerick Road have a pool?
No, 150 Limerick Road does not have a pool.
Does 150 Limerick Road have accessible units?
No, 150 Limerick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Limerick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Limerick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville Apartments with BalconiesMooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College