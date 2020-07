Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing town home located in sought after Talbert Townes! Location is second to none! Close to schools, shopping, interstate access, restaurants, Lake Norman... the list goes on and on! Very private, level & fenced backyard! The open floor plan was designed with entertaining in mind. Gorgeous kitchen! Spacious bedrooms, excellent closet space. New paint, carpet and flooring throughout! Don't wait long... this one is Perfect and will not last long!