139 Sweet Martha Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

139 Sweet Martha Drive

139 Sweetmartha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

139 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunny and bright 3 bedroom house adjacent to neighborhood open space. Open floor plan allows flow from great room to dining area and kitchen with views of manicured fenced back yard. Like-new deck and stone patio provide outdoor entertaining space. Garage has been converted to office space and storage area. Master bedroom has walk in closet. This cozy home is in the Mooresville Graded School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

