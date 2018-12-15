139 Sweet Martha Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Sunny and bright 3 bedroom house adjacent to neighborhood open space. Open floor plan allows flow from great room to dining area and kitchen with views of manicured fenced back yard. Like-new deck and stone patio provide outdoor entertaining space. Garage has been converted to office space and storage area. Master bedroom has walk in closet. This cozy home is in the Mooresville Graded School District.