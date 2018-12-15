Sunny and bright 3 bedroom house adjacent to neighborhood open space. Open floor plan allows flow from great room to dining area and kitchen with views of manicured fenced back yard. Like-new deck and stone patio provide outdoor entertaining space. Garage has been converted to office space and storage area. Master bedroom has walk in closet. This cozy home is in the Mooresville Graded School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 Sweet Martha Drive have any available units?
139 Sweet Martha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.