Mooresville, NC
138 E Morehouse Avenue
138 E Morehouse Avenue

138 East Morehouse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

138 East Morehouse Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
1.5 story home in the popular Water Oak community in Mooresville For Rent! Main level has Living Room that is open to the Dining area, Kitchen with eating bar, Laundry Closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom. The Master Suite is located upstairs and is totally private with garden tub and walk-in closet! You will enjoy a large Covered Front Porch and Rear Patio with walkway to the Detached 2-Car Garage. Walk to the community pool and playground from this corner lot home. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 E Morehouse Avenue have any available units?
138 E Morehouse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 E Morehouse Avenue have?
Some of 138 E Morehouse Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 E Morehouse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
138 E Morehouse Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 E Morehouse Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 138 E Morehouse Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 138 E Morehouse Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 138 E Morehouse Avenue offers parking.
Does 138 E Morehouse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 E Morehouse Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 E Morehouse Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 138 E Morehouse Avenue has a pool.
Does 138 E Morehouse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 138 E Morehouse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 138 E Morehouse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 E Morehouse Avenue has units with dishwashers.
