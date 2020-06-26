138 E Morehouse Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

1.5 story home in the popular Water Oak community in Mooresville For Rent! Main level has Living Room that is open to the Dining area, Kitchen with eating bar, Laundry Closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom. The Master Suite is located upstairs and is totally private with garden tub and walk-in closet! You will enjoy a large Covered Front Porch and Rear Patio with walkway to the Detached 2-Car Garage. Walk to the community pool and playground from this corner lot home. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Pets allowed.