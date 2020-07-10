135 Singleton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great townhome located in Morrison Plantation. Close to shops, restaurants, and the local Y. Both bedrooms upstairs are suites with attached baths and walk-in closets. Fireplace, fenced-in yard and 2 car detached garage.