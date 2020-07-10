Great townhome located in Morrison Plantation. Close to shops, restaurants, and the local Y. Both bedrooms upstairs are suites with attached baths and walk-in closets. Fireplace, fenced-in yard and 2 car detached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 Singleton Road have any available units?
135 Singleton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.