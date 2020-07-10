All apartments in Mooresville
135 Singleton Road
135 Singleton Road

135 Singleton Road · No Longer Available
Location

135 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC 28117
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
garage
Great townhome located in Morrison Plantation. Close to shops, restaurants, and the local Y. Both bedrooms upstairs are suites with attached baths and walk-in closets. Fireplace, fenced-in yard and 2 car detached garage.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

