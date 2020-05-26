All apartments in Mooresville
1322 Bellingham Drive
1322 Bellingham Drive

1322 Bellingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1322 Bellingham Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115
White Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Bellingham Drive have any available units?
1322 Bellingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 1322 Bellingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Bellingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Bellingham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 Bellingham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1322 Bellingham Drive offer parking?
No, 1322 Bellingham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1322 Bellingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Bellingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Bellingham Drive have a pool?
No, 1322 Bellingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Bellingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1322 Bellingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Bellingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Bellingham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Bellingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Bellingham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

