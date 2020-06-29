1319 N Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated craftsman 4 bedroom 2 full bath home. This home boasts, hardwood floors, new windows, new back deck, large farmers front porch, separate laundry room and bonus mud room. The master suite has a full tub/shower combo. Nice size yard complete with fire pit and bonus storage shed! Mooresville graded school district.Apply at forterei.com $30 application fee per applicant.No smoking. No Section 8 Vouchers accepted. Pre-approved pets under 20 lbs only with a non-refundable $350 pet fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.