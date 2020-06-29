All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 1319 N Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
1319 N Main St
Last updated October 4 2019 at 2:07 AM

1319 N Main St

1319 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1319 North Main Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated craftsman 4 bedroom 2 full bath home. This home boasts, hardwood floors, new windows, new back deck, large farmers front porch, separate laundry room and bonus mud room. The master suite has a full tub/shower combo. Nice size yard complete with fire pit and bonus storage shed! Mooresville graded school district.Apply at forterei.com $30 application fee per applicant.No smoking. No Section 8 Vouchers accepted. Pre-approved pets under 20 lbs only with a non-refundable $350 pet fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 N Main St have any available units?
1319 N Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 N Main St have?
Some of 1319 N Main St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 N Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1319 N Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 N Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 N Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1319 N Main St offer parking?
No, 1319 N Main St does not offer parking.
Does 1319 N Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 N Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 N Main St have a pool?
No, 1319 N Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1319 N Main St have accessible units?
No, 1319 N Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 N Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 N Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College