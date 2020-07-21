All apartments in Mooresville
131 Longleaf Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

131 Longleaf Drive

131 Longleaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

131 Longleaf Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
131 Longleaf Drive Available 07/16/19 Fabulous Home located in Atwater Landing! - Beautiful, newly built home located in the new "Atwater Landing" subdivision. Home is very spacious and features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Formal Dining Room. Great, open kitchen overlooks the large family area. Home features a bedroom on the main level and 4 larger size bedrooms on the upper level. Large master bedroom with trey ceilings, huge closet space & large, open master bathroom. The laundry room is located on the upper level near all the bedrooms, washer & dryer included. This home has SO MANY new features it is too much to cover. You have to see this one for yourself. Sorry, NO CATS!

Directions: I-77 North to Exit 36. Left off ramp onto Hwy 150 (River Highway), right on Bluefield, left on Cornelius, right on Preston Road, from the traffic circle take the 2nd exit to stay on Preston Road, left onto Yellow Birch Loop, right onto Longleaf Drive. The home will be located on the left (#131).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4961254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Longleaf Drive have any available units?
131 Longleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 131 Longleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Longleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Longleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Longleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 131 Longleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 131 Longleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 131 Longleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Longleaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Longleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 131 Longleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 Longleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Longleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Longleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Longleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Longleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Longleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
