Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

131 Longleaf Drive Available 07/16/19 Fabulous Home located in Atwater Landing! - Beautiful, newly built home located in the new "Atwater Landing" subdivision. Home is very spacious and features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Formal Dining Room. Great, open kitchen overlooks the large family area. Home features a bedroom on the main level and 4 larger size bedrooms on the upper level. Large master bedroom with trey ceilings, huge closet space & large, open master bathroom. The laundry room is located on the upper level near all the bedrooms, washer & dryer included. This home has SO MANY new features it is too much to cover. You have to see this one for yourself. Sorry, NO CATS!



Directions: I-77 North to Exit 36. Left off ramp onto Hwy 150 (River Highway), right on Bluefield, left on Cornelius, right on Preston Road, from the traffic circle take the 2nd exit to stay on Preston Road, left onto Yellow Birch Loop, right onto Longleaf Drive. The home will be located on the left (#131).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4961254)