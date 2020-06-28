130 Hillston Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This large 5 bed 4 bath home is loaded with upgrades like hardwood floors, granite, ceramic tile floors , study , blinds & much more. Homes features a large open kitchen with, hardwoods, backsplash and stainless steel appliances with gas range and frig. Guest bedroom downstairs, Huge Master with ensuite with separate tub and shower with a huge walk in closet.Large secondary bedrooms with jack and jill and a large loft. Laundry is upstairs, Great community with Large Pool in a convenient location close access to I77. Note: Home not available unit Sept 1, 2019 $55 application fee per adult.