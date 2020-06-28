130 Hillston Lane

Amenities
This large 5 bed 4 bath home is loaded with upgrades like hardwood floors, granite, ceramic tile floors , study , blinds & much more. Homes features a large open kitchen with, hardwoods, backsplash and stainless steel appliances with gas range and frig. Guest bedroom downstairs, Huge Master with ensuite with separate tub and shower with a huge walk in closet.Large secondary bedrooms with jack and jill and a large loft. Laundry is upstairs, Great community with Large Pool in a convenient location close access to I77. Note: Home not available unit Sept 1, 2019 $55 application fee per adult.