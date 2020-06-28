All apartments in Mooresville
130 Hillston Lane
130 Hillston Lane

130 Hillston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

130 Hillston Lane, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This large 5 bed 4 bath home is loaded with upgrades like hardwood floors, granite, ceramic tile floors , study , blinds & much more. Homes features a large open kitchen with, hardwoods, backsplash and stainless steel appliances with gas range and frig. Guest bedroom downstairs, Huge Master with ensuite with separate tub and shower with a huge walk in closet.Large secondary bedrooms with jack and jill and a large loft. Laundry is upstairs, Great community with Large Pool in a convenient location close access to I77. Note: Home not available unit Sept 1, 2019 $55 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Hillston Lane have any available units?
130 Hillston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Hillston Lane have?
Some of 130 Hillston Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Hillston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
130 Hillston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Hillston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 130 Hillston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 130 Hillston Lane offer parking?
No, 130 Hillston Lane does not offer parking.
Does 130 Hillston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Hillston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Hillston Lane have a pool?
Yes, 130 Hillston Lane has a pool.
Does 130 Hillston Lane have accessible units?
No, 130 Hillston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Hillston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Hillston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
