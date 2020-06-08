All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 126 Gresham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
126 Gresham Lane
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

126 Gresham Lane

126 Gresham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

126 Gresham Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
126 Gresham Lane Available 11/15/19 Lake Norman Living - Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Water Oak - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home on Lake Norman. Beautiful view of the lake from your front porch. All stainless steel appliances and an island in the kitchen. Huge two car garage with attic stair storage above. Great room with gas log fireplace. Separate office or living room space. Master bathroom has 2 vanities, 2 closets, garden tub and a water closet. The community has a Club House, Lake, Playground,Pool and Recreation Area. A must see!!!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2592489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Gresham Lane have any available units?
126 Gresham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Gresham Lane have?
Some of 126 Gresham Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Gresham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
126 Gresham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Gresham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 126 Gresham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 126 Gresham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 126 Gresham Lane offers parking.
Does 126 Gresham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Gresham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Gresham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 126 Gresham Lane has a pool.
Does 126 Gresham Lane have accessible units?
No, 126 Gresham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Gresham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Gresham Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College