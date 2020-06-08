Amenities

126 Gresham Lane Available 11/15/19 Lake Norman Living - Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Water Oak - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home on Lake Norman. Beautiful view of the lake from your front porch. All stainless steel appliances and an island in the kitchen. Huge two car garage with attic stair storage above. Great room with gas log fireplace. Separate office or living room space. Master bathroom has 2 vanities, 2 closets, garden tub and a water closet. The community has a Club House, Lake, Playground,Pool and Recreation Area. A must see!!!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



