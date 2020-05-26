All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D

118 Walnut Cove Drive · (704) 528-4895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

118 Walnut Cove Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
- A stunning townhome with fantastic details throughout located in southern Mooresville. Close to shops, dining and entertainment in downtown Mooresville. Just minutes to Lowe's Corporate, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and I-77. This open layout is accented with thick crown molding and neutral paint. The cozy dining space has upgraded lighting, large windows and sliding glass doors to let in tons of light. A spacious kitchen with excellent storage, upgraded cabinets and a pantry. Upgraded Corian counters, black appliances including a glass-top stove, built-in microwave and breakfast bar which opens to the dining space makes entertaining easy. A staircase with wrought iron accents leads to 2 bedrooms upstairs. The large master bedroom features crown molding. The master bath offers privacy and excellent storage with additional cabinetry. Take a dip at the community pool and relax at the clubhouse this summer. Pets conditional. Ready for occupancy at the end of June.

(RLNE4987685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D have any available units?
118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D have?
Some of 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D offer parking?
No, 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D has a pool.
Does 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D have accessible units?
No, 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity