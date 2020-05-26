118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool clubhouse microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

- A stunning townhome with fantastic details throughout located in southern Mooresville. Close to shops, dining and entertainment in downtown Mooresville. Just minutes to Lowe's Corporate, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and I-77. This open layout is accented with thick crown molding and neutral paint. The cozy dining space has upgraded lighting, large windows and sliding glass doors to let in tons of light. A spacious kitchen with excellent storage, upgraded cabinets and a pantry. Upgraded Corian counters, black appliances including a glass-top stove, built-in microwave and breakfast bar which opens to the dining space makes entertaining easy. A staircase with wrought iron accents leads to 2 bedrooms upstairs. The large master bedroom features crown molding. The master bath offers privacy and excellent storage with additional cabinetry. Take a dip at the community pool and relax at the clubhouse this summer. Pets conditional. Ready for occupancy at the end of June.



(RLNE4987685)