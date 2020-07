Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan carpet oven

Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage in a wonderful development in the heart of Mooresville. Granite counter tops, tile and hardwod flooring, nice cabinets throughout, carpet is like new, nice large fenced in back yard, close to town and I77 for the commute to Charlotte. So much to offer with this rental! This house will be painted throughout and has been kept up well. Very private area, nice and quiet. This is a MUST SEE. Please verify schools.