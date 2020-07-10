All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 114 Sherman Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
114 Sherman Oaks Lane
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:09 PM

114 Sherman Oaks Lane

114 Sherman Oaks · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

114 Sherman Oaks, Mooresville, NC 28115
White Oaks

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large, three bedroom one and a half bath townhome located across from Bellingham Park. Master bedroom with spacious closet spaces and open floor plan throughout the remainder of the towhome. One car garage. Townhome is a corner unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Sherman Oaks Lane have any available units?
114 Sherman Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Sherman Oaks Lane have?
Some of 114 Sherman Oaks Lane's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Sherman Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
114 Sherman Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Sherman Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 114 Sherman Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 114 Sherman Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 114 Sherman Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 114 Sherman Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Sherman Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Sherman Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 114 Sherman Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 114 Sherman Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 114 Sherman Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Sherman Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Sherman Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville Apartments with BalconyMooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College