Mooresville, NC
112 Weeping Spring Rd
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

112 Weeping Spring Rd

112 Weeping Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 Weeping Spring Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115
Cherry Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
LARGE 2 STORY + BASEMENT 5 BEDROOMS - REMARKS 9 to 12 MONTH LEASE---- MOORESVILLE Graded School District, original St Lawrence Home Builder Model, featuring 5 bedrooms, or 4 bedrooms and an office with additional large bonus room over 2 car garage, Great Room with fireplace, front sitting room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, back deck and 4 full baths. Community features a pool , with easy access to I-77, Charlotte, Lake Norman, restaurants, shopping and the Corp HQ's of Lowe's and Ingersoll Rand. Lawn care is included. Call property manager Mil Elliott 704-308-1497.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5118018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Weeping Spring Rd have any available units?
112 Weeping Spring Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Weeping Spring Rd have?
Some of 112 Weeping Spring Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Weeping Spring Rd currently offering any rent specials?
112 Weeping Spring Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Weeping Spring Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Weeping Spring Rd is pet friendly.
Does 112 Weeping Spring Rd offer parking?
Yes, 112 Weeping Spring Rd offers parking.
Does 112 Weeping Spring Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Weeping Spring Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Weeping Spring Rd have a pool?
Yes, 112 Weeping Spring Rd has a pool.
Does 112 Weeping Spring Rd have accessible units?
No, 112 Weeping Spring Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Weeping Spring Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Weeping Spring Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
