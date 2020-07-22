112 Weeping Spring Rd

Amenities

LARGE 2 STORY + BASEMENT 5 BEDROOMS - REMARKS 9 to 12 MONTH LEASE---- MOORESVILLE Graded School District, original St Lawrence Home Builder Model, featuring 5 bedrooms, or 4 bedrooms and an office with additional large bonus room over 2 car garage, Great Room with fireplace, front sitting room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, back deck and 4 full baths. Community features a pool , with easy access to I-77, Charlotte, Lake Norman, restaurants, shopping and the Corp HQ's of Lowe's and Ingersoll Rand. Lawn care is included. Call property manager Mil Elliott 704-308-1497.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5118018)