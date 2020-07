Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome with rocking chair front porch. Close to dining, shopping and I-77, yet backs up to woods for privacy which can be enjoyed on the back deck. Kitchen island and nice sized pantry as well as dining area. Laundry off kitchen. Neighborhood has pool and walking trails.