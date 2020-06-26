Amenities

granite counters new construction pool playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters Property Amenities playground pool new construction

107 Queensway Lane Available 07/01/19 New Construction FOR RENT in Mooresville, NC! - Beautiful new construction available for rent with 4 beds located in the Mooresville Graded School District featuring Granite kitchen countertops w/subway tile backsplash, Recess lighting in kitchen, 36 kitchen cabinets w/molding, 9 ft. ceilings on first floor, wrought iron 1st floor stair railing, Raised height adult vanities, Master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Community amenity will include a pool, cabana, and playground. Downtown Mooresville shops and restaurants are minutes away!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3849396)