107 Queensway Lane
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

107 Queensway Lane

107 Queensway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

107 Queensway Dr, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
playground
pool
new construction
107 Queensway Lane Available 07/01/19 New Construction FOR RENT in Mooresville, NC! - Beautiful new construction available for rent with 4 beds located in the Mooresville Graded School District featuring Granite kitchen countertops w/subway tile backsplash, Recess lighting in kitchen, 36 kitchen cabinets w/molding, 9 ft. ceilings on first floor, wrought iron 1st floor stair railing, Raised height adult vanities, Master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Community amenity will include a pool, cabana, and playground. Downtown Mooresville shops and restaurants are minutes away!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3849396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Queensway Lane have any available units?
107 Queensway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Queensway Lane have?
Some of 107 Queensway Lane's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Queensway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
107 Queensway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Queensway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 107 Queensway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 107 Queensway Lane offer parking?
No, 107 Queensway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 107 Queensway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Queensway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Queensway Lane have a pool?
Yes, 107 Queensway Lane has a pool.
Does 107 Queensway Lane have accessible units?
No, 107 Queensway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Queensway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Queensway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
