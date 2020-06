Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Nice home in neighborhood with NO HOA. This is hard to find, convenient to everything, This wonderful full brick 2 story home has a lot to offer. Large rooms throughout. Kitchen offers a nice island and eat in section as well as a formal dining room, Corner fenced lot.