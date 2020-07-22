Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

3824 Pimilico Trace Lane Available 05/15/20 3824 Pimilico Trace Ln.; 4Br./2.5Ba. Home - Beautiful 4Br./2.5Ba home in great location. Upgraded floors, s/s appliances, vaulted ceilings and more! 4thBr./Bonus room adds even more space to this large home. Convenient to I77, I85, I485 and more! No showings until vacant the first week of May. Additional pictures available upon request. Owner will consider up to two medium dogs, no cats. Tenant responsible to take care of lawn and exterior to comply with HOA regulations.



Schools: Long Creek, Francis Bradley, Hopewell



Directions: Take I-77 N/US-21 to Sunset Rd Exit 16B; Turn right onto Beatties Ford Rd; Turn left onto Rhian Brook Ln; Turn left onto Belmont Stables



No Cats Allowed



