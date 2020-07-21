All apartments in Mecklenburg County
14027 Samuel Merritt Way

14027 Samuel Merritt Way · No Longer Available
Location

14027 Samuel Merritt Way, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Pleasant Hill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Check out this open floorplan home in Austins Creek in the Palisades. This home features master on the main with Dual Split master sinks and separate tub and shower. Dont miss the walk in closet! This floorplan is open with great space for entertaining. Front room could be an office or a formal dining area. There is a loft upstairs which is off of the two bedrooms upstairs, great for a playroom or upstairs den. Dont miss the amenities Palisades has to offer including pool, Club house, Gym, and Walking trails. Dont miss this opportunity to live in this highly desirable neighborhood which is close to shopping, grocery and even the Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14027 Samuel Merritt Way have any available units?
14027 Samuel Merritt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 14027 Samuel Merritt Way have?
Some of 14027 Samuel Merritt Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14027 Samuel Merritt Way currently offering any rent specials?
14027 Samuel Merritt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14027 Samuel Merritt Way pet-friendly?
No, 14027 Samuel Merritt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 14027 Samuel Merritt Way offer parking?
Yes, 14027 Samuel Merritt Way offers parking.
Does 14027 Samuel Merritt Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14027 Samuel Merritt Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14027 Samuel Merritt Way have a pool?
Yes, 14027 Samuel Merritt Way has a pool.
Does 14027 Samuel Merritt Way have accessible units?
No, 14027 Samuel Merritt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14027 Samuel Merritt Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14027 Samuel Merritt Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14027 Samuel Merritt Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14027 Samuel Merritt Way does not have units with air conditioning.
