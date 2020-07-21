14027 Samuel Merritt Way

Amenities

Check out this open floorplan home in Austins Creek in the Palisades. This home features master on the main with Dual Split master sinks and separate tub and shower. Dont miss the walk in closet! This floorplan is open with great space for entertaining. Front room could be an office or a formal dining area. There is a loft upstairs which is off of the two bedrooms upstairs, great for a playroom or upstairs den. Dont miss the amenities Palisades has to offer including pool, Club house, Gym, and Walking trails. Dont miss this opportunity to live in this highly desirable neighborhood which is close to shopping, grocery and even the Lake!