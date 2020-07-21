All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 12112 Windfall Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
12112 Windfall Place
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

12112 Windfall Place

12112 Windfall Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12112 Windfall Place, Mecklenburg County, NC 28134
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
12112 Windfall Place Available 08/01/19 Executive Rental, Great Ballantyne Location - Well maintained, spacious, beautiful home with two masters. Great location in Ballantyne! Two story foyer and living room. Foyer has luxurious columns with hardwoods that extend into hallway, kitchen, and breakfast area. Two story living room has gas fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops and island. Huge walk in master closet! Tons of storage space! Back yard has nice deck and is fenced in. Home is located on a cul-de-sac. No pets.

(RLNE2268327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12112 Windfall Place have any available units?
12112 Windfall Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 12112 Windfall Place currently offering any rent specials?
12112 Windfall Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12112 Windfall Place pet-friendly?
No, 12112 Windfall Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 12112 Windfall Place offer parking?
No, 12112 Windfall Place does not offer parking.
Does 12112 Windfall Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12112 Windfall Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12112 Windfall Place have a pool?
No, 12112 Windfall Place does not have a pool.
Does 12112 Windfall Place have accessible units?
No, 12112 Windfall Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12112 Windfall Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12112 Windfall Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12112 Windfall Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12112 Windfall Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College