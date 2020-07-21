Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

12112 Windfall Place Available 08/01/19 Executive Rental, Great Ballantyne Location - Well maintained, spacious, beautiful home with two masters. Great location in Ballantyne! Two story foyer and living room. Foyer has luxurious columns with hardwoods that extend into hallway, kitchen, and breakfast area. Two story living room has gas fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops and island. Huge walk in master closet! Tons of storage space! Back yard has nice deck and is fenced in. Home is located on a cul-de-sac. No pets.



(RLNE2268327)