10852 Holly Ridge Blvd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Available 08/08/20 Townhouse in the Northlake area



Dual master suite townhouse with great view of the community pond. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and full baths. Beautiful laminate floors on the main level with gas log fireplace in the living room. Plenty of storage including a spacious storage closet underneath the stairs, at the top of the stairs, as well as outside. The walk-in laundry room includes a washer and dryer. Rent includes the water bill as the HOA pays for this. HOA also covers mowing and supplies pine needles each year. Neighborhood features a pool and walking trails.

No Pets Allowed



