Mecklenburg County, NC
10852 Holly Ridge Blvd
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:01 AM

10852 Holly Ridge Blvd

10852 Holly Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10852 Holly Ridge Boulevard, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Available 08/08/20 Townhouse in the Northlake area - Property Id: 24533

Dual master suite townhouse with great view of the community pond. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and full baths. Beautiful laminate floors on the main level with gas log fireplace in the living room. Plenty of storage including a spacious storage closet underneath the stairs, at the top of the stairs, as well as outside. The walk-in laundry room includes a washer and dryer. Rent includes the water bill as the HOA pays for this. HOA also covers mowing and supplies pine needles each year. Neighborhood features a pool and walking trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24533
Property Id 24533

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd have any available units?
10852 Holly Ridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd have?
Some of 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10852 Holly Ridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd offer parking?
No, 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd has a pool.
Does 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10852 Holly Ridge Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
