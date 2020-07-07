All apartments in Matthews
2808 Sam Newell Road

2808 Sam Newell Road · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Sam Newell Road, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great house for the money. Home is in very good shape, gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, excellent location-close to everything.
storage room off carport. Nice workshop in rear yard, very spacious. Over .5 acre of land.
Come take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Sam Newell Road have any available units?
2808 Sam Newell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
Is 2808 Sam Newell Road currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Sam Newell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Sam Newell Road pet-friendly?
No, 2808 Sam Newell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 2808 Sam Newell Road offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Sam Newell Road offers parking.
Does 2808 Sam Newell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Sam Newell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Sam Newell Road have a pool?
No, 2808 Sam Newell Road does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Sam Newell Road have accessible units?
No, 2808 Sam Newell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Sam Newell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Sam Newell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 Sam Newell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 Sam Newell Road does not have units with air conditioning.

