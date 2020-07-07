Great house for the money. Home is in very good shape, gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, excellent location-close to everything. storage room off carport. Nice workshop in rear yard, very spacious. Over .5 acre of land. Come take a look.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2808 Sam Newell Road have any available units?
2808 Sam Newell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
Is 2808 Sam Newell Road currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Sam Newell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.