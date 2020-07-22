3552 Mack Ballard Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Are you looking for a place to call home? Are you looking for the North Lincoln Schools? Are you looking for a home that is convenient to HWY 150, HWY 16, and Lake Norman? Check off everything on your list with this fantastic home! This home has room for everyone! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1684 square feet, a huge 24x26 Great Room area, wood floors, soaring ceilings, split bedrooms, vaulted front porch, deck and a separate 16x24 wired building. This home is a true must see! It's got it all great yard, great schools & you can't beat the location!