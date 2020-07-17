All apartments in Lincoln County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2499 Brookwood Rd

2499 Brookwood Road · (704) 430-6942
Location

2499 Brookwood Road, Lincoln County, NC 28092

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2499 Brookwood Rd · Avail. Aug 8

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2499 Brookwood Rd Available 08/08/20 North Lincoln Schools - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath home on quiet street - Peaceful setting in a quiet neighborhood. This three bedroom 2 bath home has laminate floors throughout. Granite counters in the master bath. Large walk-in closet. Refrigerator included. 2-car carport and a storage building. Cul-de-sac, 1 acre lot. Small dog ok with Pet Fee. Application process includes credit and criminal background check with $50 app fee for all tenants aged 18 and over. Pumpkin Center and North Lincoln Schools. 5 minutes to new hospital in Lincolnton. Available August 10, 2020.

(RLNE3469179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

