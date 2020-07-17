Amenities
2499 Brookwood Rd Available 08/08/20 North Lincoln Schools - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath home on quiet street - Peaceful setting in a quiet neighborhood. This three bedroom 2 bath home has laminate floors throughout. Granite counters in the master bath. Large walk-in closet. Refrigerator included. 2-car carport and a storage building. Cul-de-sac, 1 acre lot. Small dog ok with Pet Fee. Application process includes credit and criminal background check with $50 app fee for all tenants aged 18 and over. Pumpkin Center and North Lincoln Schools. 5 minutes to new hospital in Lincolnton. Available August 10, 2020.
(RLNE3469179)