1842 North Ingleside Farm Road Available 10/01/19 Three Bedroom Brick Home in Iron Station on Three Acres of Land - Wonderful three bedroom, two bath brick home located on over three acres with a rocking chair front porch. You'll enjoy the quiet, country feel of this beautifully kept home featuring hardwood floors, living room with wood stove, a cozy kitchen with attached breakfast room, a large master suite, two great sized bedrooms upstairs, and lots of storage. Outside includes a riding lawn mower's dream of more than 3 acres of pasture, a fenced in yard, and a screened in porch out back. Washer and dryer included with rental but will not be maintained by the owner. Outside storage building does NOT convey.



