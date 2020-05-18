521 Jackson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well kept Brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car Garage, fenced side yard, large bedrooms and office off main-floor bedroom. Great location close to HWY 74, I-85, HWY 161, and HWY 216. Minutes from Kings Mountain and Gastonia.