Well kept Brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car Garage, fenced side yard, large bedrooms and office off main-floor bedroom. Great location close to HWY 74, I-85, HWY 161, and HWY 216. Minutes from Kings Mountain and Gastonia.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 Jackson Street have any available units?
521 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
What amenities does 521 Jackson Street have?
Some of 521 Jackson Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.