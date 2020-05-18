All apartments in Kings Mountain
521 Jackson Street

521 Jackson St · No Longer Available
Location

521 Jackson St, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well kept Brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car Garage, fenced side yard, large bedrooms and office off main-floor bedroom. Great location close to HWY 74, I-85, HWY 161, and HWY 216. Minutes from Kings Mountain and Gastonia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Jackson Street have any available units?
521 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
What amenities does 521 Jackson Street have?
Some of 521 Jackson Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 521 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain.
Does 521 Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 521 Jackson Street offers parking.
Does 521 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 521 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 521 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Jackson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Jackson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Jackson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

