3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kings Mountain, NC
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Mountain
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Crowder's View
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,511 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
808 North Carolina 161
808 North Carolina Highway 161, Bessemer City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Charming white farmhouse style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, minutes from Downtown Bessemer City! Recently updated flooring and paint throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
4200 Sunflower Court
4200 Sunflower Court, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3 bedroom Split level home on a wooded lot. Ready for move in. In a quiet community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Elizabeth Avenue
119 Elizabeth Avenue, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house on golf course - Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house located on golf course.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
517 Ralphs Boulevard
517 Ralphs Boulevard, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1378 sqft
517 Ralphs Boulevard Available 08/15/20 West Palm Acres 3 Bedroom House - Cute ranch style house in Gastonia. Great yard with storage shed . Closed in garage with carpet flooring. Nice sized living area and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Kings Mountain
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
7 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1072 Bolivia Dr
1072 Bolivia Dr, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1396 sqft
3BD/2.5BA in Highly Sought After Neighborhood - This 3 BD/2.5 Bath floorplan is located in the highly sought after community of Autumn Ridge. Master has vaulted ceiling and Deluxe Master Bath.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
410 N VANCE
410 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
410 N VANCE Available 08/12/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! - 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! (RLNE3704314)
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
508 Kings Mountain Street
508 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
508 Kings Mountain Street Available 07/17/20 Recently Renovated and Fenced In Backyard! - Three bedroom, one bath with large fenced backyard. Kitchen dining/combo and electric stove. Fresh paint, ceramic tile, hardwood & new carpet flooring.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1935 Echo Lane
1935 Echo Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2115 sqft
Recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathroom ranch home located off of W Hudson Blvd in Gastonia close to shopping and schools.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1003 W Mauney Avenue W
1003 West Mauney Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
Very nice remodeled house, with new appliances,wood flooring,carpet in bedrooms,laundry room. Close to everything.This house will not last long.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1138 W Airline Ave.
1138 West Airline Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1138 W Airline Ave. Available 09/23/20 COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! - COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! (RLNE4748325)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
205 Putnam St
205 Putnam Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
3/2 in City of Cherryville, NC - Rent: 900.00 Deposit: 912.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/ 2 bath The home has Central Heat & Air Applications: 55.
1 of 22
Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
332 Lone Tree Lane
332 Lone Tree Lane, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
No HOA! Country style ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1150 s.f.
1 of 15
Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1011 Holly Drive
1011 Holly Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1260 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Come view this cute 4-sided brick three BR, one and one half BA home, move-in ready for new residents.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
205 Bud Black Rd
205 Bud Black Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Bud Black - Property Id: 235457 Rent to own. $6500 down $800 monthly for 12 years only Land/Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235457 Property Id 235457 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610695)
1 of 15
Last updated March 24 at 05:10 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Bethany Road
219 Bethany Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 BR, 2 and one half BA Brick Ranch. Spacious Living Room, Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. 3 BA and 2 and a half updated BA.
