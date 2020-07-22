Apartment List
/
NC
/
kings mountain
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:42 PM

35 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Kings Mountain, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Kings Mountain should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both y... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
923 Mountain Crest Drive
923 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile home located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is approximately 720 square feet and comes with the stove and refrigerator. (RLNE5629420)
Results within 5 miles of Kings Mountain

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
808 North Carolina 161
808 North Carolina Highway 161, Bessemer City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Charming white farmhouse style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, minutes from Downtown Bessemer City! Recently updated flooring and paint throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
4200 Sunflower Court
4200 Sunflower Court, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1664 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom Split level home on a wooded lot. Ready for move in. In a quiet community.
Results within 10 miles of Kings Mountain
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
3 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4606 Cloverwood Ln
4606 Cloverwood Lane, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
4606 Home - Property Id: 317809 This beautiful home has plenty of curve appeal. It was completely updated in 2019 with new vinyl floors, paint on the inside and out, new appliances, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, and storm door on the front.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2420 Rogers Ave
2420 Rogers Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
2420 Rogers Ave Available 08/19/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bedrooms 2 bathroom!!!! - COMING SOON! Large front and back yard!!! This property is the one you have been waiting for!! Plenty of room for hosting, relaxing, working and playing.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
731 Stagecoach Rd
731 Stagecoach Road, Gaston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$999
**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you until you're ready to buy. Please visit https://tinyurl.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
522 Queens Ct
522 Queens Court, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
780 sqft
522 Queens Ct Available 08/18/20 2 Bedroom House ready for you to call HOME m looking forward to showing you this house! Peaceful is the word that comes to mind when I step inside this place.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B
945 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two bedroom apartment with large front porch! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home. This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1138 W Airline Ave.
1138 West Airline Avenue, Gastonia, NC
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
2163 sqft
1138 W Airline Ave. Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! - COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! (RLNE4748325)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
410 N VANCE
410 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
410 N VANCE Available 08/12/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! - 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! (RLNE3704314)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
312 McBrayer Street
312 Mcbrayer Street, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1288 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished home is nestled away in quaint location, walking distance from downtown Shelby, and all the amenities that has to offer! It features upgraded flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated appliances,

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
316 McBrayer Street
316 Mcbrayer Street, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1288 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished home is nestled away in quaint location, walking distance from downtown Shelby, and all the amenities that has to offer! It features upgraded flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated appliances,

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
415 Circle Dr W,
415 East Circle Drive, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
775 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom move-in ready home with covered parking! New air condition units in ALL bedrooms AND living room! Outdoor storage unit AND huge back yard! Gas furnace with new kitchen and bathroom floors. Screened in porch. Minutes to downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
401 North Ransom Street
401 North Ransom Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Gastonia! Move in Ready! Professionally managed by SRP Management. Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable. Details & inquiries, Text Us! 704-868-4065.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
320 McBrayer Street
320 McBrayer St, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1288 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, new construction home, is nestled away in quaint location, walking distance from downtown Shelby, and all the amenities that has to offer! It features upgraded flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Kings Mountain, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Kings Mountain should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Kings Mountain may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Kings Mountain. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCShelby, NCClover, SCCherryville, NCLincolnton, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SCDenver, NCNewton, NCWestport, NCPineville, NCLenoir, NCKannapolis, NCWaxhaw, NCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College