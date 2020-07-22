Apartment List
/
NC
/
kings mountain
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Kings Mountain, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kings Mountain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Carpenter Street
101 South Carpenter Street, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
976 sqft
Nice two bedroom, two bath home, new flooring, large covered patio, 2 car carport, walking distance to uptown Kings Mountain and close to HWY 74 bypass and 85. Restaurants and medical close by. New flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Mountain

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Elizabeth Avenue
119 Elizabeth Avenue, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house on golf course - Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house located on golf course.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Crowder's View
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,511 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Kings Mountain
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
3 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4606 Cloverwood Ln
4606 Cloverwood Lane, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
4606 Home - Property Id: 317809 This beautiful home has plenty of curve appeal. It was completely updated in 2019 with new vinyl floors, paint on the inside and out, new appliances, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, and storm door on the front.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
731 Stagecoach Rd
731 Stagecoach Road, Gaston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$999
**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you until you're ready to buy. Please visit https://tinyurl.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
415 Circle Dr W,
415 East Circle Drive, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
775 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom move-in ready home with covered parking! New air condition units in ALL bedrooms AND living room! Outdoor storage unit AND huge back yard! Gas furnace with new kitchen and bathroom floors. Screened in porch. Minutes to downtown.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1211 W Walnut Avenue W
1211 West Walnut Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
730 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath house. New gas furnace and central air. Best Hurry, it will not be on the market long.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Carlton Drive
111 Carlton Drive, Cherryville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1068 sqft
New flooring and painting, possible 3 bedroom with one room having entry from the carport. Large open kitchen, screened in back deck, large covered front porch, fenced in yard.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
332 Lone Tree Lane
332 Lone Tree Lane, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
No HOA! Country style ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1150 s.f.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
437 Red Tip Ln
437 Red Tip Lane, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Brick ranch with 2 bedrooms - This well-maintained brick ranch has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Carport with a concrete driveway. Includes a fenced back yard, and 2 storage buildings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5589645)

1 of 15

Last updated March 24 at 05:10 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Bethany Road
219 Bethany Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 BR, 2 and one half BA Brick Ranch. Spacious Living Room, Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. 3 BA and 2 and a half updated BA.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
2458 Myers St
2458 Myers Street, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1402 sqft
Remodeled 3/1 , looking for responsible tenant Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in South Gastonia. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 24

Last updated March 5 at 01:51 PM
1 Unit Available
307 South Myrtle School Road
307 South Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1456 sqft
ENJOY HALF OFF A FULL MONTH OF RENT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/15/20 Located in lovely Gastonia, North Carolina, this pleasantly cozy three bedroom home is looking for a new resident. Recently made over.

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
914 Holder Drive - 1
914 Holder Drive, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$820
1000 sqft
A well maintained brick ranch home sitting on a large lot and on a quiet street with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The kitchen and bath have vinyl floors. New 2019 roof and Gas Pack Heat 3 yrs old. Fresh paint.

1 of 9

Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1808 Riveria Drive
1808 Riveria Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
3/1 House Available Now - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style house Amenities: Range, refrigerator Washer/Dryer hookup Central heating and air Carport Tenant Responsibilities: Electric, water Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed No Pets

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stagecoach Station
3205 Forest Creek Court
3205 Forest Creek Court, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1211 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard with Deck! - You will LOVE this three bedroom and two bath home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kings Mountain, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kings Mountain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCShelby, NCClover, SCCherryville, NCLincolnton, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SCDenver, NCNewton, NCWestport, NCPineville, NCLenoir, NCKannapolis, NCWaxhaw, NCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College