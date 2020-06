Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming three bedroom, three bathroom home in the heart of Kannapolis. This home offers a unique living experience. Hardwood floors, spacious rooms, and located on a corner lot. This home is a perfect fit for anyone looking in the Kannapolis downtown area. Minutes’ walk from downtown to enjoy the upcoming area at an affordable rate. Close to the ballpark, coffee houses, restaurants, and shopping, easy access from 1-85. Don't miss out on the spectacular home!