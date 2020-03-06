All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

2920 Glendale Avenue

2920 Glendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Glendale Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom brick home is located close to I-85! It boasts amazing renovations, including laminate hardwood floors throughout the house, carpet in bedrooms, large deck and 1 car carport.

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1095 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home is located close to I-85! It boasts amazing renovations, including hardwood floors throughout the house except the bedrooms and bathrooms , large deck and 1 car carport.

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1195 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Glendale Avenue have any available units?
2920 Glendale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2920 Glendale Avenue have?
Some of 2920 Glendale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Glendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Glendale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Glendale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Glendale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Glendale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Glendale Avenue offers parking.
Does 2920 Glendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Glendale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Glendale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2920 Glendale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Glendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2920 Glendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Glendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Glendale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Glendale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 Glendale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
