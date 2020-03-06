2920 Glendale Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom brick home is located close to I-85! It boasts amazing renovations, including laminate hardwood floors throughout the house, carpet in bedrooms, large deck and 1 car carport.



NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1095 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.



This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home is located close to I-85! It boasts amazing renovations, including hardwood floors throughout the house except the bedrooms and bathrooms , large deck and 1 car carport.



NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1195 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.