289 Mission Tripp Street Available 04/01/19 4 Bed 2.5 Bath home for rent in Mission Hills Subd, in Kannapolis, NC - Located in Mission Hills Subdivision. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. There are hardwood floors in the entryway, Formal Dining Room, Large eat-in-kitchen with all appliances and Breakfast bar. Living room has TV Niche and gas-logged fireplace. 1/2 baths downstrairs, Master bedroom with ceiling fan and luxury master bath attached, Washer and dryer is included, fenced patio off the kitchen, Central air and gas heat.



Take I-85 heading North. Take Dale Earnhardt Blvd (exit 60). TL on Dale Earnhardt Blvd. TR on Centergrove Road. TL on Duke Adams Street. TR on Mission Oaks Street. TR on Mission Tripp Street.



(RLNE3212445)